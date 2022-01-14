Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic injury sweat for key man on Premiership restart against Hibs

Injury doubts have surfaced over Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi, just three days before the return of cinch Premiership football.

By David Oliver
Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:04 am
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:04 am

Ange Postecoglou’s side are preparing to kick off the second half of the season after the rescheduled winter break ends on Monday evening, in front of a packed crowd at Parkhead for the visit of Hibs.

However the Japanese forward has not trained with team-mates at Lennoxtown and is considered a doubt for the restart according to The Sun.

Celtic have signed three of Furuhashi’s countrymen – one, Daizen Maeda can play in his attacking role – this month but Kyogo’s injury issue will be a concern heading into a crucial stage of the season that also includes the Scottish Cup, an Old Firm match in February and international dates on the horizon.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the Premier Sports Cup Final between Celtic and Hibernian at Hampden on December 19, but is a doubt for the league clash a month later. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Furuhashi played through the pain to inspire Celtic to a Premier Sports Cup win in December but pulled up with a recurrence of his hamstring injury on Boxing Day against St Johnstone.

Premiership
