Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic forward wasn't kidnapped, quips Ange Postecoglou

A comeback for Furuhashi in the not-too-distant return future was confirmed by his manager Ange Postecoglou. No date was earmarked for that moment when Celtic 16-goal top scorer, and an already talismanic figure at the club, will once again take to the pitch. However, it would appear less likely he will be in contention for the post-international break title-race shaping confrontation with Rangers at Ibrox April 3 than the Scottish Cup semi-final between the bitter rivals on April 17.

The Australian couldn’t help framing the welcome news in his own inimitable fashion, though, when it was put to him that the 27-year-old he signed from Vissel Kobe for £4.6million in July had been “sighted” at the club’s Lennoxtown base. Even as he confused the dates for David Turnbull and Furuhashi being stricken by similar injuries. The midfielder, available for the first time in 2022 when Celtic entertain Ross County on Saturday, damaged his hamstring in the Premier Sports Cup final that came only a week before the Japanese forward succumbed at McDiarmid Park.

“He’s been injured mate, he wasn’t kidnapped!” said the 56-year-old of Furuhashi being caught on camera the other day. “He’s been here every day. He’s fine. He’s working towards [a return]. I don’t want to put timelines on it but you look at Davie Turnbull, he was injured three or four weeks before and they are running similar sort of rehabs. He’s working hard and doing well. Hopefully he’ll be back soon. The international break gives him a chance to do some more work as well.”

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi suffers the hamstring injury at Perth on Boxing Day that he is now expected to return from within the next month. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

