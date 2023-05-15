Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic and summer 'dilemma' - Euro interest, deserved award haul, incredible goal stats

It was Jota’s strike against Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season which won Celtic’s – and PFA Scotland’s – goal of the season award. But if there was a goal which was pure Celtic, which truly summed up the campaign for Ange Postecoglou’s treble-chasing league champions it is Kyogo Furuhashi’s strike against Hearts at Tynecastle Park last weekend.

Reo Hatate made a clever run, staying onside despite appeals from the home side’s defence, which persuaded Callum McGregor into floating a delicate through ball. The Japanese midfield maestro took one quick glance to his left. He really didn't need to. He surely knew his countryman would be there. Waiting, ready to pounce, as he always is. Always has been this campaign. Lo and behold, there he was. Kyogo, just in front of James Hill, bursting into the six-yard box to stab the square ball past Zander Clark and into the back of the net.

The goal was the first in a 2-0 win which secured Celtic back-to-back league titles. And it was Kyogo’s 24th of the league campaign, 30th in all competitions. A tally which puts him in the 30-club which includes some of the greatest to have pulled on the green and white hoops, from Jimmy McGrory to Stevie Chalmers, Kenny Dalglish to Henrik Larsson. Three goals in his final four matches, including a Scottish Cup final against Inverness CT will mean only Leigh Griffiths has scored more in a single season since the Swede departed the club.

Award haul

Such goal-scoring prowess was recognised on awards night with the 28-year-old picking up Celtic's Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year as well as PFA Scotland’s Player of the Year, as voted by the players, on Sunday evening. Such recognition, from his peers, gives even more credence to what has been a fantastic season when his team-mate Hatate was in the running for the awards. The midfielder has been exceptional and is exceptional but as the old adage goes, the hardest thing in football is to score goals and it is a quality which Furuhashi has made look so, so simple.

The stats from this season are as impressive as they are fantastic. His 24 league goals have come from an xG of 17.7. He averages 0.94 goals per 90 minutes in the Premiership. For context, Antonio Colak is 0.79 and Kevin Nisbet is 0.74. Lawrence Shankland and Kevin van Veen, the two men putting pressure on at the top of the scoring charts, average 0.65 and 0.63 respectively. For someone who is leading the line for the champions he only averages 2.95 shots per 90 minutes but he hits the target with 52 per cent of those and converts 32 per cent. Of 38 forwards in the league, it's top five for both metrics. Kyogo is a deadly finisher.

Stat attack

What makes him such an assassin in front of goal is his movement and awareness. Kyogo receives fewer than 10 passes per 90 minutes. Contrast that with team-mate Daizen Maeda (24.55) or Alfredo Morelos (26.22) and it demonstrates his effectiveness and efficiency with his movement, his involvement and his time in possession. This is a player who knows exactly the right place to be at the right time. Thirteen of his league goals were converted via a cut-back or square ball from a team-mate. Twelve goals came from on or in the six-yard box. He creates time and space for himself. Watch his goal at home to St Johnstone where he left Liam Gordon looking like a dog whose owner was pretending to throw the ball to him. Then there were the goals at home to Hearts or away to Livingston where he spotted space and attacked it with ferocity. He combines it all with an impressive improvisation with his shooting arsenal, no goal better exemplifies that than the savvy scoop over Trevor Carson in the 4-0 win over St Mirren.

Kyogo Furuhashi won the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award for his Celtic exploits. Picture: Jeff Holmes / JSHPIX

Summer ‘dilemma’

Now, it is fascinating to see what comes next. And no doubt Celtic fans will face a nervous summer. His goals, 50 in 79 since joining the Glasgow giants, have certainly not gone unnoticed. The Scotsman understands clubs around Europe are watching Kyogo Furuhashi with interest. They would be daft not to. If the club were to consider cashing in on their marksman this would be the window to do it in. Despite looking like he is in his late teens, he turns 29 mid-way through next season. And come next summer he will have a year left on his deal. At the same time, it would be a surprise if Celtic were overly keen in selling their best and most dangerous player. The club are in a very healthy financial position and it would require either incredible recruitment, even by the standards of the last two seasons, or a substantial fee to replace what Kyogo offers. Far from the worst of dilemmas the club have or will face. And then there is a Champions League campaign coming up once more. A competition which the player and club will want to make a greater mark in than they did this season. It is the only competition the striker has not scored in during his time at the club.

If Celtic go down the latter route, once which will be preferred by the club's supporters who have taken the player to their hearts and developed a strong bond with, it would perhaps be solidified by a new contract. One which keeps him at the club long-term and allows him to progress to become an undoubted club legend. Ensuring more years of the diminutive Japanese goal machine leading the celebrations of big wins and trophy hauls.

No matter what happens next, season 2022/23 in Scottish football will be Celtic’s and that of Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese striker is a huge favourite with the Celtic fans. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)