Kris Boyd aims cheeky beachball dig at Celtic fans for 'wishing Rangers all the best in Seville'

Kris Boyd couldn’t resist a cheeky wind-up at Celtic fans expense as attention turned to Rangers’ Europa League semi-final second leg against RB Leipzig.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 3:20 pm

Rangers are aiming to overcome a one-goal deficit against the Germans on Thursday and book a trip to Spain for the final on May 18 after coming through the fifth and final Old Firm match of the season on Sunday.

Celtic fans had been hoping to celebrate an almost certain cinch Premiership title in a carnival atmosphere – but a 1-1 draw prolongs their championship wait and Boyd poked fun at home fans’ party paraphernalia which blew onto the pitch.

“In a match where you don’t usually see a lot of respect between fans, it was fantastic from the Celtic fans coming out with respect, the beachballs and inflatables wishing Rangers all the best in Seville.

"Hopefully that’s the case, fair play to them,” Boyd joked, post-match on Sky Sports, before fellow pundit James McFadden cautioned "Still a game to win!”

Celtic 1-1 Rangers: Title party on hold as champions hit back

Beachballs blew from the stands onto the pitch, leading Celtic midfielder to Reo Hatate to intervene with one inflatable (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Referee John Beaton removes a beachball from the pitch area during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, on May 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
