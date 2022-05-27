Ko Itakura: Celtic-linked transfer target could stay in Germany - with Rangers' conquerors

Ko Itakura spent this season on loan at Schalke 04.

The 25-year-old – who can play either as a centre-back or in defensive midfield – joined the current English Premier League champions in 2019 from Kawaski Frontale, but has since been farmed out on loan deals to Groningen in the Netherlands and Schalke 04 in Germany.

A first-team breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium appears unlikely and, with Postecoglou aware of Itakura’s abilities from his time in the J-League, he has been linked with a move to Celtic. The cinch Premiership title winners are understood to want reinforcements at centre-half.