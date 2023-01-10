Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is under no illusions about the ask from his team to prevail against Celtic in Saturday’s Viaplay League Cup semi-final.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes isn't getting hot under the collar about his team being given no chance of upsetting massive favourites Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.(Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, neither is the 51-year-old willing to question the possibility of a wild outcome on an occasion that could be suited to his wild card. The availability of unpredictable striker Kyle Lafferty following his 10-game ban for a sectarian slur presents the Ayrshire club’s manager with a dilemma. He knows that the 35-year-old’s career has been embroidered by derring-do displays in high-profile encounters. He knows too, though, that Lafferty’s last competitive outing came way back on October 18, the Northern Irishman netting a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Dundee United that banked a quarter-final slot in the competition.

“We’re going to have to perform almost pitch perfect, if not perfect, to overcome this Celtic team,” McInnes said of a Hampden date that marks his club’s first semi-final since they lifted the League Cup in 2012. “We have a chance, some people won’t give us even that, but we feel we have a chance. That’s what we’re looking forward to.

“Kyle [having proven to be a man for the big occasion] is worth considering as a manager – the bigger the game, the bigger the performance. We’ve seen it before, sometimes the bigger the game, certain players will go under and you don’t get a performance. We are aware of that, and Kyle was pivotal in getting us promoted last season. He brings personality, which is really important in the bigger games and against better opposition.