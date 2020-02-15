Kieran Tierney linked with shock move from Arsenal as Chelsea send scouts to watch current Celtic ace

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a shock move to Leicester City amid reports Arsenal are open to selling him in the summer.





The Scotland international defender has played just 11 times for the Gunners following his £25 million switch from Celtic in summer 2019 and has suffered hip and shoulder injuries.

The Emirates side looked into signing a replacement left-back during the January transfer window as concerns mounted over the 22-yer-old's long-term fitness, but with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers reportedly keen on a reunion with his former player, an Arsenal exit could be on the cards in the summer.

Ben Chilwell is a rumoured £100 million target for both Manchester City and Chelsea - although the former's financial fair play punishment could impact any move - with former Celtic manager Rodgers beginning to make contingency plans if the highly-rated 23-year-old England international departs the King Power Stadium in the summer.

90min reports that Arsenal would be happy to recoup 100 per cent of Tierney's transfer fee if they decided to sell him to the Foxes.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta praised the Isle of Man-born player earlier this week, branding him "incredible" as he said: "I have been really impressed with him so hopefully we can get him back soon, but we need to be a little bit patient with him."

Meanwhile, Chelsea have sent scouts to run the rule over Parkhead striker Odsonne Edouard but remain interested in bringing former Hoops striker Moussa Dembele to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard is keen to bring in a striker to provide competition for Tammy Abraham and while a deal for the attacker failed in January, Chelsea could re-enter the race for the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster in the summer - but they may face competition from Manchester United, who have apparently been given the green light to make a move Dembele.

But they are also keeping tabs on 22-year-old Edouard as an alternative option.