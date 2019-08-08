Kieran Tierney joins Arsenal as defender completes £25m transfer from Celtic

Kieran Tierney has been officially unveiled as an Arsenal player after completing a £25 million move from Celtic.





The Scotland international, who underwent a medical at the Gunners' training ground on Thursday morning, has signed a five-year deal and will take home a reported £75,000-a-week in wages.

Tierney is Arsenal's fourth summer signing joining Nicolas Pepe, who arrived from Lille; Dani Ceballos who has signed a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, and William Saliba who joined from Saint Etienne before heading back to France on loan.

In a video posted by Arsenal on Twitter, Tierney said: "I'm a Celtic boy, born and raised. Joined my boyhood club, came up through the ranks and earned my place.

"Now, I've come to London, and I want to make some noise."

Tierney will wear the number three shirt at Arsenal.

Gunners boss Unai Emery said: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve.

"He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

A statement from Celtic confirming the transfer read: "We did all we could to keep Kieran at Celtic.

"While the club did not need or wish to sell Kieran, this was an opportunity which Kieran very much wished to pursue and with the club having received a significant offer, we have agreed to the transfer.

"He has made a significant contribution to Celtic and we thank him very much for all he has given to the club and, of course, we wish him very well for the future in his career."

Celtic boss Neil Lennon added: “This is an opportunity Kieran wanted to take and while we will be sad to see him leave the club, we wish Kieran all the very best for the future.

“Although he is still a young guy, Kieran has given the club so much. He’s a great lad and I’ve really enjoyed working with him. I’m sure he will continue to progress and develop and make a big impact in the English Premiership."