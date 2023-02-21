Kieran Tierney and the major Celtic summer windfall possibility amid £30m transfer interest

Kieran Tierney could be on the move this summer after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal with former club Celtic in line to receive a sizeable sell-on fee.

The 25-year-old has been hampered by a lack of first-team opportunities at the Emirates since being edged out of the left-back position following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer. Tierney has started just four Premier League fixtures this season, and has been an unused sub in four of the last five matches, with his only starts this calender year coming in the FA Cup.

His situation has sparked rumours of a summer departure with Newcastle United reportedly at the front of the queue to make an approach for the Scotland international when the window reopens in June. Arsenal are said to be open to listening to offers for the defender, with a possible £30million transfer fee mooted.

With Celtic reported to have inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause into the Scottish record £25m deal when they sold Tierney to the Gunners in 2019, that could see the Parkhead club receive up to £4.5m if he is sold for the value quoted.

Former Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has been largely left out of the first-team picture at Arsenal this season. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tierney’s future will not be decided before the end of the season, with Arsenal currently focused on chasing down their first Premier League title since 2003.