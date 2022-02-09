'Keep an eye on Juranovic' - Transfer specialist in €15m Celtic star claim with Leicester City among 'many' clubs interested

Celtic star Josip Juranovic is a summer transfer target for Leicester City with many clubs monitoring the player’s progress.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 6:22 am

The Croatian moved to Parkhead in August for a fee of £2.5million from Polish side Legia Warsaw.

Juranovic, who has been capped 15 times by his national side, has been a revelation, capable of playing at right-back or left-back.

The 26-year-old has played 26 times for Celtic and has emerged as a key player in recent weeks with his versatility, composure and technical ability on the ball, as well as his speed and combativeness.

Celtic stars Josip Juranovic and Reo Hatate. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

According to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, his form has caught the eye of Leicester City amongst other clubs around Europe.

"This is the right-back playing for Celtic,” he told The Here We Go Podcast. “His price will be around €10m, €12m, €15million so we will see the final price tag.

"But this boy is doing great with Celtic. He’s performing at the top level, one of the most interesting right-backs on the market and I have a feeling that in the summer, he will have a chance to move.

"I’m told many clubs are exploring this opportunity. Keep an eye on Juranovic”

The defender has played mostly at left-back so far due to Celtic's issues at left-back prior to Greg Taylor’s return from injury but has taken over from Anthony Ralston as the starting right-back.

After starring in the 3-0 win over Rangers he was rotated at the weekend, coming off the bench in the 4-0 win over Motherwell.

He will be expected to start against Aberdeen in tonight’s Premiership encounter.

Christopher Jullien: Celtic defender's absence explained by Ange Postecoglou

Leicester City
