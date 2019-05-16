Karamoko Dembele in line to make Celtic debut against Hearts

Karamoko Dembele could make his Celtic debut this coming Sunday against Hearts, his manager has revealed.

Karamoko Dembele turning out for Celtic reserves. Picture: SNS

The 16-year-old highly-promising youngster emerged on the scene three years ago when he made his debut for the club’s under-20s side aged just 13.

Earlier this season he committed his immediate future to Celtic by agreeing to his first professional contract with the club.

Recently he has been training with the first-team and, with Neil Lennon ready to ring the changes ahead of the Scottish Cup final, Dembele could make his bow.

Lennon said: “Karamoko Dembele is a possibility for Sunday. He’s training with the squad this week, as is Ewan Henderson. We’ve got boys that are carrying knocks and we don’t feel the need to risk them ahead of the cup final.”

Dembele was born in England but raised in Scotland. His parents are both from the Ivory Coast and he is eligible to play for all three countries.