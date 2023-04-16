Jurgen Klinsmann breaks silence on Celtic visit and hails 'very special talent'

Jurgen Kilnsmann has revealed he travelled to Kilmarnock to watch Celtic striker Hyeon-gyu Oh after being blown away by the South Korea striker while on international duty.

Oh earned his second and third caps in the 2-2 draw with Colombia and 2-1 defeat to Uruguay last month and was cruelly denied a spectacular first goal for his country in the latter match due to a marginal offside.

It was the first matches of the Klinsmann tenure after the 58-year-old was appointed the new head coach of South Korea in February and he is now travelling Europe to cast an eye over his players.

The German legend had to bide his time to get a glimpse of Oh in action after Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou listed him among the substitutes for the Premiership match at Rugby Park, but he was introduced at half-time with his side already 4-1 ahead.

South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann arrives ahead of the Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic at Rugby Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Oh was unable to get himself on the scoresheet – and picked up a booking for a high boot – but he helped see out the victory in a goalless second half as Celtic restored their 12 point lead over Rangers at the top of the standings.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Kilnsmann told Sky Sports: "I came to Europe for a 10-day trip to see Korean players all over the place. I was at Spurs yesterday to see Sonny [Son Heung-min] and now I get the chance to see a very young striker playing for Celtic.

"Even if he comes off the bench hopefully he gets some minutes from Ange. He's a very special talent. I had him with me in the last two matches there when we played Colombia and Uruguay two weeks ago and he left a very, very positive impression so I'm curious to see him here.