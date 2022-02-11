Josip Juranovic: Celtic full-back attracting 'lots of interest' - potential for huge fee

The 26-year-old Croatian joined Celtic this summer from Polish outfit Legia Warsaw and has been one of the current cinch Premiership leaders’ best players, contributing in attack and defence.

His performances have not gone unnoticed across the continent, with Leicester City – managed by former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers – credited with an interest.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano expects many clubs to bid for Juranovic in the summer, with full-back now deemed one of the most important positions.

Josip Juranovic has been in excellent form for Celtic this season.

"There is a lot of interest in Juranovic, a lot of clubs are looking at him,” Romano said.

"Many clubs will go for right-backs in the summer, it will probably be a market full of right-backs because many important clubs in important leagues need right-backs.”

Romano added in an interview with Football Scotland: "Juranovic is doing great and there will be an opportunity I'm sure."