Jota unable to train as Celtic talisman becomes major doubt for Leipzig match - but duo are fit to play

Celtic forward Jota is very doubtful for the Champions League match at home to RB Leipzig.

Manager Ange Postecoglou revealed the 24-year-old have suffered a "muscle problem" that required him to be withdrawn at half-time of Saturday's dramatic 2-1 win over St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday and maintained that the short timescale between then and the Leipzig clash wasn't helpful in his bid to face the Germans.

“Jota we’ll just wait and see," said Postecoglou, who has Mortiz Jenz and David Turnbull available again after both missed out last time with illness.

"He’s still a bit sore from the weekend so we’ll make a decision tomorrow. We’ll just have to assess it. It’s a quick turnaround in games. It is just down to whether we think he can play or not.”

The Portuguese scored Celtic’s goal in last week’s 3-1 defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany and has become one of the club’s most influential attackers.

