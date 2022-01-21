Jota to Celtic: Benfica warned selling winger to Scottish club would be 'atrocious' move

Benfica would be making an “atrocious” decision if they were to let winger Jota leave on a permanent deal to Celtic, according to Portuguese media.

By Peter Wales
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:11 am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants to keep hold of Jota permanently.

The 22-year-old has impressed in the first part of his season-long loan to Celtic, even if part of the campaign has been blighted by a hamstring injury.

Jota made his return in Monday’s 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Hibs and while Celtic do have a option-to-buy clause, believed to be in the region of £6million, Benfica are reported to be trying to convince the Portugal Under-21 internationalist that his long-term future remains in Lisbon.

Portuguese journalist Alex Goncalves wrote on Twitter: "Benfica obviously remain keen to keep hold of João ‘Jota’ Filipe, hence why Celtic still haven’t managed to sign him permanently. It's all still up to Jota, but Benfica would like him to return to his boyhood club.

"There’s a feeling that there’s a decent chance it’ll happen.

"Even if Jota chooses to stay at Benfica, it’s an incredibly lucky escape. The fact that Benfica included a £6m option fee for Celtic is an absolute travesty and incredibly poor management.

"Benfica have made some impressive sales over the years. This one would be atrocious.”

