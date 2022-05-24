Jota latest: Celtic 'to hold final round of talks' with transfer from Benfica expected this week

Jota has been a smash hit with Celtic this season during his loan spell from Benfica and, with the option to buy him for £6.5million built into the deal, Celtic are keen to make him part of their squad for a long period of time.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His future has been the subject of much speculation for months, but the Daily Record claims that the transfer from Benfica to Celtic should be completed this week, with one more set of discussions planned between all parties to make it a formality.

Celtic also hope to complete the signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur after the American’s own successful loan spell, while it is being reported that manager Ange Postecoglou wants to add a left-back and another forward to his squad.