And the 23-year-old, working his way back from injury, admitted it finished with a moment of personal satisfaction he could share with his nearest and dearest. That came thanks to the second half substitute striking with an exquisitely flighted free-kick six minutes from time in the 5-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.

“We knew what our plan was and we tried to play our game,” said the Portuguese attacker. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win, but there are a lot of good points. There is a lot of personality in our team. We played to score and to be active and direct.

“[With my goal] it is every kid’s dream. All of us grew up watching these teams and the Spanish league as well. So it was a very good moment for me. My family was in the stands and it was just a proud moment for me and my family. They are a big pillar in my life and without them I don’t think I would have got to this level and achieved this.”

Celtic winger Jota celebrates after scoring a consolation free-kick in the 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Bernabeu. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

