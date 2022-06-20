Jota: Celtic 'to land £6.5m marquee signing from Benfica this week'

The Portuguese winger spent last season on loan from Benfica. His performances thrilled the club's fans with double figures in both goals and assists across his 40 appearances in all competitions.

Jota played a pivotal part as Celtic, under Ange Postecoglou, regained the Scottish Premiership title.

He was expected to follow Cameron Carter-Vickers in committing his future to the club but the deal has dragged on.

However, according to Portuguese sports newspaper Record, a £6.5million is set to be wrapped by the end of the week which will include a long-term deal.

The 23-year-old would be afforded the chance to test himself in the Champions League group stage for Celtic.

His signature won't be the last with Postecoglou keen to add more quality and depth in certain areas, including left-back and defensive midfield following the departure of Nir Bitton.