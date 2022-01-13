Jota: Celtic give update on chase for Portuguese - 'no need to be anxious'

Jota is back in training with Celtic following a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old wide man is back in training following the hamstring injury that kept him out since early December. And the Celtic manager maintains his immediate focus is on the player’s fitness, not his contract status, with “no significant progress” made as the club “work away at that in the background”.

“There is no rush with these things,” he said of both Jota’s situation and that of defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, with no tangible movement on tying up the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender on a £6m permanent deal. “It’s got to be good for the player and good for the club. If everybody is happy then those types of things take care of themselves. There is no need to be anxious about it.

"The key thing for us is to get Jota back fit and well, and playing good football like he was in the first half of the season. We just want to make sure he fulfils the promise that he showed in that six months. he’s worked hard in rehab and has come back looking really good. He’s keen to get back involved himself and we’ll try that over the next couple of weeks at some point. The other stuff will take care of itself.”