Jota: Celtic advance in €7.5m permanent deal for Benfica ace

Jota is reportedly nearing a permanent switch to Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The on loan Benfica winger has been a huge hit with Ange Postecoglou and the Parkhead faithful since arriving on a season-long loan.

As part of the deal, Celtic have first option on the 22-year-old Portuguese under-21 international.

A Bola, in the player's homeland, is reporting progress is being made on the player committing his long-term future to the Glasgow giants.

It’s understood he could be signed for €7.5million.

Jota has scored eight goals in 18 appearances since joining on loan but missed a chunk of the season prior to the winter break due to a muscle injury.

The player returned to Portugal for treatment.

He has been one of the most impressive performers in the cinch Premiership and is averaging 0.82 goal contributions per 90 minutes.