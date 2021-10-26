Josip Juranovic reveals how he became Celtic's penalty taker for 36-year distinction

Celtic's Josip Juranovic has now bagged to penalties to become the club's first defender to be put on his duties since 1985. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

When awarded a spot-kick in their Europa League encounter in Seville against Real Betis last month, few anticipated the Celtic player stepping up would be full-back Josip Juranovic. The Croatian stuck the ball away so clinically in what, ultimately, proved a 4-3 loss that – following captain Callum McGregor’s saved effort in Celtic’s win over Ferencvaros a week ago – on Saturday Juranovic was allowed to double his conversion rate from 12-yards in emphatic fashion to seal a 2-0 victory at home to St Johnstone. It can be assumed Ange Postecoglou will leave the 26-year-old as the designated penalty taker should Celtic earn such an award when facing up to Hibs at Easter Road. If so, Juranovic will earn himself a rare Celtic distinction. Not since Roy Aitken back in 1985 has Celtic’s regular penalty taker been a defender.

How this development has unfolded illustrates the Celtic manager’s desire to take care of the details in preparing his team. “In the past at my first club [Dubrava, in the Croatian third tier] when I was starting out in football, I was the penalty taker,” said Juranovic, who joined Celtic in a £2.5million deal from Legia Warsaw at the end of the window, and is back in the team following a month sidelined with a hamstring problems. “After that though I became a right-back. I took maybe three at my old club and scored them. Against Real Betis, just before we travelled we had a training session, and the coach said to me that I was one of four players who would practice penalties. We shot three each, I scored all of mine, and the other players all missed one. So, because of that I am on penalties.”

Juranovic maintains he feels in “good shape” – how Celtic find themselves in that situation following four straight wins. Yet, he doesn’t deny switching to the left in the long-term injury absence of Greg Taylor, which allows Anthony Ralston to continue his parkling form at right-back, places him in role he doesn’t consider his best. Yet Postecoglou’s expectation his full-backs will come inside to become auxiliary midfielders is the basis of a Celtic approach Juranovic delights in for the ability to wrong-foot opponents.