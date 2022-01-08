Johnny Kenny: Celtic land teenage striker from Sligo Rovers as long-term contract revealed

Celtic have confirmed the signing of teenage striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 8:23 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th January 2022, 8:38 pm
Sligo Rovers' Johnny Kenny has signed for Celtic. Photo by Evan Logan/INPHO/Shutterstock (12582809z)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 18-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with the Parkhead club after opting to turn down a rival offer from Hibs. It is believed Celtic paid a fee in the region of £125,000 for the youngster which includes add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Kenny is one of his country’s rising talents after finishing fifth in the goalscoring charts in his League of Ireland debut season last year with 11 goals and three assists helping Sligo to a third placed finish.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He is the fourth signing of the January window for Ange Postecoglou’s side after the triple signing of J-League trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi.

Kenny took to Twitter following the announcement to post: “Delighted to join a massive club like this.”

Kenny follows fellow Republic of Ireland youth international Liam Scales, who joined from Shamrock Rovers in the summer window, in making the move to Celtic Park.

It is likely Kenny will join the Celtic B team in the first instance and ply his trade in the Scottish Lowland League while working with the Celtic coaching staff to develop his game.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Hibs
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.