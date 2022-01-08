Johnny Kenny: Celtic land teenage striker from Sligo Rovers as long-term contract revealed

Sligo Rovers' Johnny Kenny has signed for Celtic. Photo by Evan Logan/INPHO/Shutterstock (12582809z)

The 18-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with the Parkhead club after opting to turn down a rival offer from Hibs. It is believed Celtic paid a fee in the region of £125,000 for the youngster which includes add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Kenny is one of his country’s rising talents after finishing fifth in the goalscoring charts in his League of Ireland debut season last year with 11 goals and three assists helping Sligo to a third placed finish.

He is the fourth signing of the January window for Ange Postecoglou’s side after the triple signing of J-League trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi.

Kenny took to Twitter following the announcement to post: “Delighted to join a massive club like this.”

Kenny follows fellow Republic of Ireland youth international Liam Scales, who joined from Shamrock Rovers in the summer window, in making the move to Celtic Park.

It is likely Kenny will join the Celtic B team in the first instance and ply his trade in the Scottish Lowland League while working with the Celtic coaching staff to develop his game.