Johnny Kenny: Celtic beat Hibs in race for highly-rated Irish prospect

Celtic are set to win the race for Irish striker Johnny Kenny. Picture: SNS

The 18-year-old Sligo Rovers striker has been tracked by both clubs and was even present at Easter Road for the Hibees’ 1-0 win over Dundee in December.

With his appearance in Leith, it appeared he was going to choose a move to Hibs over the Parkhead switch.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, according to reports in the player’s homeland, he is on the verge of a move to Celtic.

According to the Sligo Champion, the Republic of Ireland Under-19 will sign this month in a deal worth €150,000 which could rise with add ons.

Kenny was hugely impressive in the Premier Division which finished in November. The teenager scored 11 goals in 23 starts as he helped fire Sligo Rovers to third place an European qualification.

It is expected he will join up with Celtic's Colt team.