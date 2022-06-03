Johan Mjallby tells Celtic where they 'have to do better' and delivers Cameron Carter-Vickers transfer verdict

The Parkhead icon hailed the transformation under Ange Postecoglou as the Hoops recovered from their disastrous trophyless 2020-21 campaign to win both the league title and the Premier Sports Cup in the Australian's first season in charge.

Celtic were less impressive on the continent though as they were knocked out of Champions League qualifiers by Midtjylland, then finished third in their Europa League group before being dumped out the Conference League by Bodo/Glimt.

Mjallby was part of the Martin O'Neill side that enjoyed a run to the UEFA Cup final in 2003 and he feels the current Celtic side need to improve if they are to try to emulate that success on the back of Rangers reaching last month’s Europa League final.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Swede said: “Last season was Ange’s first in charge and he will want to show the supporters and the club that the team will improve even more.

“Especially in Europe they have to do better. They were a bit naive last season and they have to do better this year.

“I’m sure they are working on trying to make Celtic 2022/23 even more powerful and stronger than last season.”

He added: “It was a 100 per cent success last season.

“I don’t think many supporters thought at the start of the season that things would turn out this great.

“The transformation has been fantastic, so to be sitting with two trophies in the cabinet and being in the Champions League is a wonderful place to be.

“It’s looking great for the club right now.

“It’s very important not to stand still.

“I’m sure they are working very hard to try and strengthen the team and find the right type of players the manager wants."

Mjallby also urged Celtic to get a deal over the line for defender Cameron Carter-Vickers with the US internationial considering his options after impressing on a season-long loan from Tottenham last term.

“You have the core of a good squad," Mjallby added.

“You have youth in the team but you need that experience as well.

“If you have a settled back four and a central defensive partnership then it’s important you try to keep Cameron and tie him up to a new deal.

“Even if it doesn’t go to plan then they need to be able to get someone else to come in.

“I don’t think the fans have to worry about the club being content.”