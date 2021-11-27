Joe Hart v Fraser Forster: Celtic captain has say on status of current stopper

Celtic's Joe Hart is following in the line of great keepers that have served the club believes Callum McGregor. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

And, even a mere four months into the 34-year-old’s Celtic career following his move from Tottenham Hotspur, McGregor believes his ability to produce big moments at key times – as he did in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen – puts him in a similar bracket to former England team-mate Fraser Forster, who excelled in Glasgow across two memorable stints. Hart’s impressive form has allowed Ange Postecoglou to solve one of the most vexatious issues in the club’s spectacular collapse while chasing a record 10th title last season, with Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain and Conor Hazard all then failing to convince.

“Joe is massive for us and again made two huge saves for us in Germany. Celtic have a history of having brilliant keepers, it is something which is pretty synonymous with the club,” said McGregor, with Artur Boruc, Craig Gordon and Forster all proving top class operators in the past 15 years.

“If we mention Fraser Forster, I would say Joe is of a similar stature. He is a really experienced player so we didn’t really worry about him in terms of settling into the team. He is a good age and a good personality as well so it is great to see him doing so well here. I am sure he will always be pushing to get better. That is one for all the players, you are always pushing to improve and I am sure he will be exactly the same.”

