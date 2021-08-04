Joe Hart hails Celtic 'class act' as former England goalkeeper prepares for European debut

Joe Hart could make his Celtic debut againt Jablonec on Thursday. (Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has flown out to the Czech Republic with his new team mates after completing a £1m move from Tottenham on a three-year deal.

The former England stopper could be thrown straight into action in the third qualifying round first leg clash as Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou looks to get the first win of his tenure at the fourth attempt following last week’s Champions League exit.

And Hart is keen to show what he can bring to the club after a decorated career that has included two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups across more than a decade at Manchester City, as well as 75 international caps.

Hart said: "I'm really honoured to be here. It's been a crazy couple of days, but I'm really excited to get started.

"I want to bring everything that the footballing world has thrown at me.

"I feel old saying this but I turned pro when I was 17 so I've been through a lot – lots of good, lots of bad.

"The one main thing I want to bring is passion. I love football. I'd play football whether it was with my friends or my son at home.

"I'm just so lucky I've been able to play it on some serious stages and hopefully I'll get an opportunity to do it at a huge club like Celtic.

"There's going to be passion, energy. That's about all I can bring to the table – and hard work."

Hart also revealed that Celtic captain Callum McGregor has made an instant impression on him after meeting his new skipper for the first time on Tuesday.

"Callum has been great," he told Celtic TV. "It doesn't matter how many times you've been in this situation, or how many teams you've gone into, it's always quite daunting meeting new teammates.

"He was a class act to be honest, and made me feel at ease straight away. He's obviously been here and worked really hard for the previous captian.

"He's taken over you can see he's got the respect of the lads, he's certainly got my respect and I look forward to working for him."

Hart revealed he is good friends with former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster and hopes to win a similar level of adulation from the Hoops support.

"I know how well he's done here and how well he's thought of here and deservedly so. As a guy from outside Scotland, Celtic is known all around the world for those passionate reasons. A great fan base, great stadium, history, European nights, these are all the things I'm really hoping to be a part of.

"I'm humbled to be here, and I'm really looking forward to working with the new manager and all the players. I want to get to work, work hard, and wear this badge with pride, and hopefully do some good things."