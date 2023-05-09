Joe Hart cites Celtic's Australian experience as why they will cope just fine at Rangers

Joe Hart celebrates the title win for Celtic at Hearts last weekend.

With the Premiership title wrapped up last weekend, the Parkhead side will travel to Govan Saturday with nothing to prove. But, looking to maintain their momentum as they prepare for the June 3 Scottish Cup final, the fixture still offers plenty of incentive and a chance to go six derbies unbeaten in a season.

“There is no extra motivation,” said Hart. “It’s a huge game for the club and we pull together as a group. There’s not going to be any fans inside the stadium pulling for us, but we know there are around the world. Jeez, we went to Australia last November and we felt their presence. So we know there is going to be support, expectation and the least we can do is show up with an attitude to win and play our style of football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A player who had won Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and League Cups down south, and picked up 75 England caps, Hart arrived in Glasgow at the start of last season with bundles of experience and success. But, in manager Ange Postecoglou he has found a figure who always demands more. It has pushed the 36-year-old goalkeeper to further rewards and greater satisfaction as he continues to build his knowledge. On Sunday he wrapped up his second successive double and there is the promise of more as Celtic look to add the Scottish Cup to the haul before this season is out.

“Two years in a row is a great feeling,” continued Hart. “I’ve never done that before. We had a gap last time we won it down there [England]. But [the manager] has made a huge impression. He’s top. He’s really, really good. He’s very clear on what he wants and I think the biggest buzz for me is that I am playing for someone who is pushing me. I’m learning new things every single day.

“I’m an old dog in this game and the fact I’m having to do that and stay on my toes, still wanting more and trying to improve is a great feeling. It really makes me feel alive. There’s plenty of managers out there who will push but it doesn’t necessarily work or players don’t adapt, but credit to the players and the staff we have been able to pull in the same direction and get results.”

And, he says, the feelings associated with winning never get old. “Especially me as an older player. When you are younger, I’ve been successful and you feel like the world is yours and it’s never going to end. But I know we’re going to have new goals and new opportunities. There’s no point in working hard for something if you’re not going to enjoy it when you do eventually get it. But then we go again.