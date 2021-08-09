Japanese football fans gush with praise for another Celtic star as they watch Kyogo Furuhashi in action

Kyogo Furuhashi embraces team-mate Ryan Christie as he cradles the match ball following his hat-trick against Dundee. Picture: SNS

Hundreds of thousands of supporters from across the other side of the world watched the league’s official highlights of Celtic' s 6-0 battering of Dundee on Sunday, which saw former J-League star and Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi score a hat-trick on his home debut.

While this pleased the patriotic viewers immensely, several couldn’t help but be impressed by the performance of another Parkhead ace.

Ryan Christie didn’t get on the scoresheet but he did manage three assists, including two for Furuhashi in a terrific display by Ange Postecoglou's men. Perhaps the best of the bunch was a top-class through ball which found the diminutive striker streaking into the penalty box to complete his hat-trick.

Writing in the comments of YouTube, one fan wrote: "It was amazing to see him score, but the players who gave all the passes were amazing. Especially the pass that decided the hat trick."

Another added: "The through pass from No.17 [Christie] was amazing."

A supporter lent this advice: "Furuhashi is a superman! Too awesome! If you are Japanese and still to see Celtic, please pay attention to Ryan Christie who assisted brilliantly!”

One fan remarked on Christie’s omnipresence in the game: "The existence of No.17 seems to be everywhere!”

While another paid the Scot the ultimate compliment: "The through pass for Furuhashi's third was pure Iniesta!"

At the time of writing, the SPFL highlights have hit over 500,000 views on the video-sharing platform.

Message from the editor