Japan 2-1 Australia: Celtic star plays part in winning goal as Hibs ace denied by VAR decision

Kyogo Furuhashi, centre, looks on as Aziz Behich inadvertently scores a winning goal for Japan as Australia lose in Saitama. Picture: Getty

The Parkhead favourite was introduced in the 61st minute with his side leading 1-0 thanks to an early drilled finish from Ao Tanaka.

After Ajdin Hrustic smashed in a terrific equaliser off the underside of the crossbar, Kyogo had the opportunity to retake the lead but couldn’t covert.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he would help make up for his profligacy by putting pressure on Aziz Behich as the defender tried to clear from his own goal-line, only to completely fluff his attempt as it rolled into the back of the net.

Kyogo’s Celtic team-mate Tom Rogic started for the visitors. The midfielder set up Adam Taggert for a shot which was pushed onto the post. The towering playmaker also missed an excellent opportunity when presented with a sight at goal shortly before Kyogo’s introduction.

Australia made amends for their missed opportunities when they grabbed an equaliser in bizarre but spectacular fashion.

After originally giving a free-kick, referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim pointed to the spot following Hidemasa Morita’s foul on Hrustic. Hibs star Martin Boyle was all set to take the penalty before VAR intervened, giving a free-kick right on the edge of the area instead. It all became academic when Hrustic flashed in an excellent strike from the set-piece.

The result ends Australia’s 100 per cent record after four games, while it moves Japan three points behind the Socceroos and fellow Group B leaders Saudi Arabia. The top two advance to the World Cup finals, while third goes into round four.

Message from the editor