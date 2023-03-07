James Forrest: Celtic winger suffers major fitness blow and has Scotland recall chances scuppered

Any hope the 31-year-old had of a Scotland recall for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain later this month has been scuppered. Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “ James Forrest got a bit of a muscle strain in training so he is going to be out for a little while, which is unfortunate for him. He will miss the next period of games, probably beyond the international break.”

Forrest has found regular starts hard to come by under Postecoglou this season despite the Australian speaking in glowing terms about his contribution on and off the pitch. His best moment of the season when he scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Hibs back in October, but he is now going to miss the club’s Premiership run-in, starting with Hearts’ visit to the east end of Glasgow on Wednesday night, and the Scottish Cup tie against the same club on Saturday.