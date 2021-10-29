James Forrest Celtic return revealed as winger set to end 10 week lay-off

The Scotland international has been out since the middle of October after enduring a setback on an unspecified injury that he picked up in training. It followed on from the most decorated and experienced member of Celtic’s squad missing most of last season with ankle problems.

The 30-year-old has made only five starts this season and his little football over the past year means Postecoglou is determined to be careful with his re-introduction as Celtic entertain Livingston on Saturday, before their Europa League assignment away to Ferencvaros on Thursday. "James has trained well this week and is available for Livingston, but I need to decide whether to include him or not,” said the Celtic manager on Friday. "If it's not tomorrow, then he will definitely be involved on Thursday. It's good to have him back.”