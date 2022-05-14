'I’ve never thought of playing anywhere else” says Celtic player with staying power

His club’s title-winning season wasn’t particularly kind to the winger for game minutes. But he trumped those numbers with figures more telling in inking a new contract that will run to 2025 the other day. He is the last man standing from very different times at Celtic, his senior debut way back in 2010. And Forrest’s staying power and one-club status have taken on greater significance in a week when the club’s next longest-serving players Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic have elected to move on. That is a day that doesn’t seem to bear thinking about for a wide man. An attacker described as “my kind of player” by an Ange Postecoglou as he expressed his contentment at extending a stay that could see him become the most decorated player in Celtic’s history, the latest title his 20th major honour.

“I’m going to be 31 in July, but I still feel good,” he said. “I train every day and the manager and the new players have kept it fresh. I feel I can still make an impact. That was a big thing for me – I want to play under the pressure that Celtic brings. I have never wanted to leave here, I’ve never thought about playing somewhere else. If there does come a point like that then I’ll need to think about it, but we’re not at that point.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have loved every minute of this season because of the style of play the manager likes. He has been a huge part of me wanting to stay. He wanted me to stay and we had a good chat about it. I’m really excited to play more games under him and keep learning. [When it comes to Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton leaving] I’m really close with the two of them with Tom here nine and a half years and Niro nine years. It’s a credit to them, both foreign boys who had to come here at a young age and adapt. They have been part of some good times here and go out on a high.”