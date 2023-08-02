The 24-year-old was mainly used as a substitute under previous manager Ange Postecoglou, but he has taken his chance under a new regime this summer, scoring twice in pre-season matches, the latest being the winner in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Atletic Club Bilbao. Rodgers admitted that he has been impressed by the attacking midfielder’s attributes, with the ex-Motherwell man even handed the captain’s armband when James Forrest departed during the match against the Spaniards. Turnbull will now hope he has done enough to earn a place in the team when the Staggies visit Glasgow this weekend.
“He’s been good in pre-season, I have to say,” Rodgers said of Turnbull’s performances. “He was excellent in Japan. I really like him as a footballer, he’s got tools, he’s comfortable on the ball and he can score goals. He’s been excellent over pre-season. His efficiency is very good. He just needs to keep working and to keep on the move. It’s always important with those players that they don’t turn the engine off, you’ve got to keep working. Like I said, I’ve been impressed with David.”
Rodgers has urged everyone in his squad to take the chance to impress given they are all starting from scratch under his watch. “A lot of these guys I don’t know, so for me there’s a clean slate for them all,” added Rodgers. “It’s assessing over the course of pre-season, what they’ve done in the past doesn’t really matter. That includes the guys who have worked with me before.”