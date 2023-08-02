David Turnbull scored and wore the captain's armband in Celtic's win over Atletic Club Bilbao.

The 24-year-old was mainly used as a substitute under previous manager Ange Postecoglou, but he has taken his chance under a new regime this summer, scoring twice in pre-season matches, the latest being the winner in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Atletic Club Bilbao. Rodgers admitted that he has been impressed by the attacking midfielder’s attributes, with the ex-Motherwell man even handed the captain’s armband when James Forrest departed during the match against the Spaniards. Turnbull will now hope he has done enough to earn a place in the team when the Staggies visit Glasgow this weekend.

“He’s been good in pre-season, I have to say,” Rodgers said of Turnbull’s performances. “He was excellent in Japan. I really like him as a footballer, he’s got tools, he’s comfortable on the ball and he can score goals. He’s been excellent over pre-season. His efficiency is very good. He just needs to keep working and to keep on the move. It’s always important with those players that they don’t turn the engine off, you’ve got to keep working. Like I said, I’ve been impressed with David.”

