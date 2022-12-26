'I've always sensed it': Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou assesses squad's mindset ahead of facing Hibs and Rangers

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou does not believe complacency will set into his team despite a nine-point lead at the top of the cinch Premiership and an unbeaten domestic run throughout this season.

Ange Postecoglou is constantly demanding more from his Celtic team.

Celtic have won 17 of their past 18 matches in Scotland and posted a convincing 4-1 win over St Johnstone on Christmas Eve, but Postecoglou feels his team have even more to offer and that his players are striving to improve. They take on Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday before travelling across Glasgow to face arch-rivals Rangers on January 2.

“I’ve never sensed with this group that they’ll ever get complacent or comfortable, or have any resistance to wanting to improve,” said Postecoglou. “Again, it’s easier said than done because our results are so good and we’re sitting top of the ladder. It’d be easy for the guys to get comfortable in that moment, but I’ve always sensed they want and demand more. My role and the coaches’ role is to give them that feedback when it’s required and to keep pushing them.

“I firmly believe we can get better and stronger as a team. If I just had results as the reference point, it’d be very hard for me to give them that feedback. The players know I don’t base it on results, I base it on performances. They demand it of me to make sure I’m constantly pushing them.”