The 27-year-old striker, who is now an England internationalist and one of the English Premier League’s top scorers with Brentford, was heavily linked with Celtic in 2019 and 2020 while playing for Peterborough United. He eventually moved to the Bees, where his career has taken off, but it could have been a different story had Lennon managed to lure him north. "Ivan Toney before he went to Brentford. I was really interested in him,” said Lennon, who was manager of Celtic for a second spell between 2019 and 2021. “We were close to getting him and he's gone on to do brilliant things.”