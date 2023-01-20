News you can trust since 1817
‘It’ll go down in the ages’ - Celtic manager hails Andy Murray’s ‘helluva performance’

There might have been a tinge of regret for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in bearing witness to Andy Murray appearing to defy the limits of human endurance and spirit in the Australian Open.

By Andrew Smith
2 minutes ago
After all, in overturning a two-set deficit against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the middle of the night, the metal-hipped, 35-year-old tennis phenomenon extinguished the last remaining hope of the tournament producing a male winner from Postecoglou’s homeland. Ultimately, though, the 57-year-old could only be like everyone else in being left mesmerised by Murray’s fortitude. He did not, though, overlook Kokkinakis’ monumental contribution to a ridiculously epic sporting drama that he has no doubt will claim a place in the annals.

“I watched a bit of it. It was a helluva performance,” said Postecolgou. “Finishing at four in the morning, it was pretty incredible for both of them. It was definitely a match that’ll go down in the ages. It was a fantastic effort. Murray’s pretty popular in Australia, it was a phenomenal effort and, irrespective of circumstances, to win a match like that when it’s the second-latest finish there’s ever been [at the Australian Open], it’s pretty incredible.”

Andy Murray is popular with the fans in Australia.
Andy MurrayAustralia
