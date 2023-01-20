‘It’ll go down in the ages’ - Celtic manager hails Andy Murray’s ‘helluva performance’

After all, in overturning a two-set deficit against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the middle of the night, the metal-hipped, 35-year-old tennis phenomenon extinguished the last remaining hope of the tournament producing a male winner from Postecoglou’s homeland. Ultimately, though, the 57-year-old could only be like everyone else in being left mesmerised by Murray’s fortitude. He did not, though, overlook Kokkinakis’ monumental contribution to a ridiculously epic sporting drama that he has no doubt will claim a place in the annals.

“I watched a bit of it. It was a helluva performance,” said Postecolgou. “Finishing at four in the morning, it was pretty incredible for both of them. It was definitely a match that’ll go down in the ages. It was a fantastic effort. Murray’s pretty popular in Australia, it was a phenomenal effort and, irrespective of circumstances, to win a match like that when it’s the second-latest finish there’s ever been [at the Australian Open], it’s pretty incredible.”