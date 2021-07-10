Italians eye Celtic ace, Rangers target ‘could leave’, Hearts & Hibs latest

SPFL Rumour Mill

Sampdoria eye Christie

Serie A side Sampdoria are keeping tabs on Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie. The Scotland internationalist is a free agent in January and while the Italians have not yet made a concrete bid, the 26-year-old would be able to sign a pre-contract now. (Daily Record)

Celtic target missing from pre-season

Celtic-linked defender Carl Starfelt was not involved in Rubin Kazan’s pre-season training this week. (Glasgow Times)

Davies set for Anfield stay

Ben Davies is determined to make an impact at Anfield despite Celtic and Bournemouth both being prepared to offer him gametime. (Daily Mirror)

Doekhi a target for numerous clubs

Rangers face competition for Vitesse Arnhem defender Danilho Doekhi, with Newcastle, Norwich, Feyenoord, and Atalanta all keen. (de Gelderlander)

Vitesse chief speaks on Doekhi

Vitesse Arnhem technical director Johannes Spors is reluctant to lose Danilho Doekhi but concedes if a club is willing to pay the right price, the defender could be allowed to leave. (Voetbal International)

Kennedy and Strachan set to stay at Hoops

John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan are likely to remain part of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom team at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Ange will consult team over new captain

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will consult his Hoops squad before selecting a captain to succeed Scott Brown. Albian Ajeti was given the armband in the recent win over Sheffield Wednesday while Callum McGregor is another potential candidate. (Various)

Bayo exits Parkhead

Vakoun Issouf Bayo has left Celtic on a permanent basis and joined Gent in Belgium after impressing on loan for Toulouse last season. (The Sun)

Hibs face defensive worries ahead of Arsenal friendly

Hibs head coach Jack Ross has revealed he's struggling for bodies at the back ahead of Arsenal friendly, with injuries leaving the side light in defence. (Evening News)

Gordon glad to come full circle at Hearts

Craig Gordon is ready to lead Hearts’ return to the Scottish Premiership and is eager to win a trophy after being appointed the club's new captain. (Evening News)

Hearts eye Lancefield

Hearts are keen to make William Lancefield their new head of recruitment, with the Southampton chief scout well known to Joe Savage. (Evening News)

