'It is inspiring' - Leeds United boss on Celtic links and Ange Postecoglou admiration

Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road last season and kept them in the Premier League.

In Australia during pre-season, the American, who previously managed Salzburg and RB Leipzig, was asked his view on being linked with Celtic.

The 48-year-old suggested such a move, while being honoured to have been mentioned, may not have matched with his ideas for a project due to the demands to essentially win at all costs.

He said: "I always just try to look at it in terms of, 'what would the project look like?'

"Would we have similar ideas in how to build it the right way, invest in the academy, invest in young players and create this development process that I'm talking about? And not just focus on winning. Obviously I know that when you're the coach of Celtic, winning is the most important thing."

Marsch also paid tribute to Postecoglou for the work he has done, not just at Celtic but throughout his career.

The Leeds boss has been hugely impressed with the identity of how the AustraliaN wants his sides to play.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch had previously been linked with the Celtic job. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I’m a big admirer of Ange," he said. “I think the work he has done here, in Japan and then in Scotland has been really, really good. What a great first year he had with Celtic. I love seeing people challenge themselves.