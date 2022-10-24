'It doesn't work that way, mate': Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou responds to Premier League calls query

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to media in his homeland.

The 57-year-old Australian won the cinch Premiership title last year in his maiden season at Celtic and the club is currently sitting four points clear at the top of the table. Postecoglou has also won plaudits for his attacking style of play and he was recently linked with the managerial role at Brighton and Hove Albion. However, he has shut down any talk of a move south of the border.

Speaking to media in his homeland about being in demand from English clubs, Postecoglou said: “It doesn’t work that way mate, I don’t field calls! I’ve got a pretty private number. And people go through different channels for that. But it doesn’t come on my radar. Right at the moment, I’m really focused. I’ve got a massive job. And as I said, we’re just building a side here. And I’ve never looked too far ahead. If you look at my career, it’s kind of gone in places where I’ve always been challenged, and right now the challenge is here. And I’m enjoying it, we’re still building something here.