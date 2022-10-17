'It could be really daunting' - Celtic add a new dimension to their attack

The long-serving winger who has been largely out of the first-team picture was handed his first start of the season by manager Ange Postecoglou and responded with a brilliant hat-trick in the 6-1 victory over Hibs to take his overall tally for the club to 100 goals.

As well as further cementing his status as a Celtic legend – he also has 10 titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups to his name in a one-club career spanning 12 years – it was a performance that issued a reminder of Forrest's abilities having become a bit-part player under Postecoglou.

According to former Celtic striker Kenny Miller – who also had three seperate spells at Rangers – Forrest proved against Hibs that he can fit into the Australian's system and suggested pairing him on opposite flank to Jota, once the Portuguese star is back from his current injury, would make the defending champions a "daunting" prospect for opposition defences.

"I don't think you can question too much about what Ange has done over his time at Celtic so far," Miller told Sky Sports News.

"But the James Forrest situation - you forget how important he could be for Celtic and Scotland even still.

"He's only 31-years-old and when he plays he just shows what he can do.

"I think he fits in really well to how Ange wants to play and you saw that on Saturday.

Celtic winger James Forrest scored a hat-trick on his first start of the season to take his overall club tally to 100 goals. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"He's a constant goal threat. He plays that position off the right really well as he has done for a number of years,

"He's aways chipped in with goals, hence he gets 100 goals for the club, which is an incredible achiement for him.

"It could be really daunting if you have Jota on one side and James Forrest on the other side in full flow.

