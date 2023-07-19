All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Is Yokohama v Celtic on TV? Kick-off time, starting line-up and how to watch pre-season friendly in Japan

Celtic kick-off their tour of Japan with a pre-season friendly against Yokohama F Marinos on Wednesday.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:04 BST
 Comment

The Scottish champions and treble winners continue their build-up for the new campaign under returning manager Brendan Rodgers against the side they hired previous boss Ange Postecoglou from back in 2021.

Yokahama, who are in the middle of the J-League season and defending their title from last year, are now managed by former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat – Postecoglou’s former assistant – and will provide a tough test for Rodgers’ men.

Yokohama F Marinos v Celtic match details

Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is facing his predecessor Ange Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, in a pre-season friendly in Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is facing his predecessor Ange Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, in a pre-season friendly in Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is facing his predecessor Ange Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, in a pre-season friendly in Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pre-season friendly fixture will take place at the Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kick-off is 7pm local time, which is 11am UK time.

How to watch Yokohama F Marinos v Celtic

The match has not been picked up for television, but can be viewed via Celtic TV who are broadcasting a live stream to subscribers everywhere in the world, except Japan, with coverage starting from 10am.

Celtic’s starting line-up

The Celtic team to face Yokohama F Marinos is as follows: Hart, Taylor, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Hatate, McGregor, Iwata, O’Riley, Abada, Maeda, Haksabanovic. Subs: Bain, Siegrist, Scales, Kyogo, Turnbull, Oh, Bernabei, Lawal, Vata, Kelly, Forrest, Summers, Welsh, McPherson.

Celtic’s full pre-season schedule

Saturday, July 15 – Portimonense 1 Celtic 4

Wednesday, July 19 – Yokohama F Marinos v Celtic, 11am

Saturday, July 22 – Gamba Osaka v Celtic, 11am

Saturday, July 29 – Celtic v Wolves (in Dublin), 2pm

Tuesday, August 1 – Celtic v Atletico Madrid, 7.30pm

Related topics:JapanBrendan Rodgers
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.