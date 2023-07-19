Celtic kick-off their tour of Japan with a pre-season friendly against Yokohama F Marinos on Wednesday.

The Scottish champions and treble winners continue their build-up for the new campaign under returning manager Brendan Rodgers against the side they hired previous boss Ange Postecoglou from back in 2021.

Yokahama, who are in the middle of the J-League season and defending their title from last year, are now managed by former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat – Postecoglou’s former assistant – and will provide a tough test for Rodgers’ men.

Yokohama F Marinos v Celtic match details

The pre-season friendly fixture will take place at the Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kick-off is 7pm local time, which is 11am UK time.

How to watch Yokohama F Marinos v Celtic

The match has not been picked up for television, but can be viewed via Celtic TV who are broadcasting a live stream to subscribers everywhere in the world, except Japan, with coverage starting from 10am.

Celtic’s starting line-up

The Celtic team to face Yokohama F Marinos is as follows: Hart, Taylor, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Hatate, McGregor, Iwata, O’Riley, Abada, Maeda, Haksabanovic. Subs: Bain, Siegrist, Scales, Kyogo, Turnbull, Oh, Bernabei, Lawal, Vata, Kelly, Forrest, Summers, Welsh, McPherson.

Celtic’s full pre-season schedule

Saturday, July 15 – Portimonense 1 Celtic 4

Wednesday, July 19 – Yokohama F Marinos v Celtic, 11am

Saturday, July 22 – Gamba Osaka v Celtic, 11am

Saturday, July 29 – Celtic v Wolves (in Dublin), 2pm