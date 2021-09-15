Is this the Celtic starting XI to face Real Betis after news of fresh injury woes?

Callum McGregor is absent through injury having picked up a knock in training. There’s a lack of quality depth at the deeper midfield positions so the captain will be a keenly felt miss.
There’s also serious issues further forward after it was revealed Liel Abada will sit out due to Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. He joins James Forrest on the absentee list, leaving Ange Postecoglou without a natural fit to play on the right of the front three.
Adam Montgomery, a left-winger at youth level before being converted into a full-back, is an option, but may be needed to play at left-back with Greg Taylor another injury absence.
To top it all off, Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis still isn’t fit enough to start which, due to Kyogo Furuhashi’s injury, leaves limited options at striker.