Is this the Celtic starting XI to face Bayer Leverkusen as injury troubles increase?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Picture: SNS

Injury troubles continue to be an issue for the Parkhead boss ahead of the clash with their German visitors in the second round of group-stage fixtures.

Another defeat would leave Postecoglou and his side with a really difficult task of overhauling either Leverkusen or Real Betis, who defeated the Hoops in Seville a couple of weeks ago, while a positive result would be vital in getting optimism back among the support after failure to win three of their last four league meetings.

Unfortunately, there are a number of players the Aussie is unable to call on, including summer signings Kyogo Furuhashi, Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis, with the latter yet to make his debut following his move from VVV-Venlo.

The former England No.1 is certain to start in goal.

Captain Callum McGregor remains a significant doubt for the match, though his boss refused to rule him out of contention.

The right-back’s form has tailed off a little from the start of the campaign, but he’ll play with limited alternatives.

It’s between the youngster and summer signing Liam Scales, but Montgomery has been trusted more so far this season.

The Tottenham loanee is unlikely to drop out.

My his own admission he’s yet to find top form, but Postecoglou seems to trust him more than Stephen Welsh.

Ismaila Soro struggled badly in Seville while James McCarthy has struggled at No.6 on league duty. If McGregor doesn’t make it, look for the Israeli to start.

David Turnbull and Tom Rogic haven’t been operating that well as a partnership recently and it’s time to try McCarthy in a more advanced role.

The midfielder’s set-piece ability would probably give him the nod over Rogic.

Fans are calling for him to be dropped, but without a recognised and experienced central striker available to step into his place it seems unlikely.

Little to ponder here. The Israeli has been an excellent addition thus far.