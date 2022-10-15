Is James Forrest a Celtic legend? Ange Postecoglou has say and explains why he kept him at club

On his first start of the season for Celtic, the 31-year-old winger netted three times in a comprehensive 6-1 triumph to extend their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership to five points.

Forrest was one of five fresh players introduced to the team and he repaid Postecoglou’s faith with a scintillating performance.

“It was great for him,” said Postecoglou of Forrest’s exploits. “He’s joined an elite club – 100 goals for this club and credit to him and the way he’s had his career at the club. There was a reason we kept him around. It wasn’t sentimental reasons. When you’re putting a squad together it’s the sum of all parts that make it strong. You need players like James. He’s experienced, calm and have quality. He hasn’t had a lot of chances because players in his position have been doing well. But I had no doubt at some stage we would call on him and he would deliver. Over the last few games he’s made impacts coming on so I could see he was ready to go. I’m delighted but not surprised.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hails James Forrest after he scored a hat-trick.

