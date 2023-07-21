Is Gamba Osaka v Celtic on TV? Kick-off time, team news and how to watch pre-season friendly in Japan

Celtic and their manager Brendan Rodgers will be looking at the bigger picture as they complete their Japanese pre-season tour in the Panasonic Stadium.

Celtic take on Gamba Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium.

The venue will host their encounter against Gamba Osaka, where atonement for the slapdash defending that resulted in their 6-4 loss to Yokahama F Marinos on Wednesday could appear top of the agenda. Frailties that prevent Celtic deriving any value from vibrant attacking showing with Daizen Maeda netting a brilliant hat-trick.

However, Rodgers won’t be fixated on an improved outcome. Instead, in the meeting with a team toiling as they occupy 13th in the J-League – in contrast to the country’s title holders Yokahama sitting joint-top – the Irishman will priorise minutes in the legs of his squad members. As a result, it could be expected that such as Oh Hyeon-gyu, David Turnbull, James Forrest, Alexandro Bernebei and Benjamin Siegrist should earn starts. Injury issues give him little headroom to chenge-up his backline, where senior figures Joe Hart, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor failed to cover themselves in glory the other day.

Gamba Osaka v Celtic match details

The pre-season friendly fixture will take place at the Panasonic Stadium, Suits, Japan, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kick-off is 7pm local time, which is 11am UK time.

How to watch Gamba Osaka v Celtic

The match has not been picked up for television, but can be viewed via Celtic TV, who are broadcasting a live stream to subscribers everywhere in the world – except Japan. Coverage starts from 10am.

Celtic team news

There has been some suggestion that Cameron Carter-Vickers could be ready to return following the ankle operation he was forced to undergo in late April. With Kyogo Furuhashi managing his fitness, he may only be deployed off the bench, with Alistair Johnston and fellow right-back Anthony Ralston out injured.

Celtic’s full pre-season schedule

Saturday, July 15 – Portimonense 1 Celtic 4

Wednesday, July 19 – Yokohama F Marinos 6 Celtic 4

Saturday, July 22 – Gamba Osaka v Celtic, 11am

Saturday, July 29 – Celtic v Wolves (in Dublin), 2pm