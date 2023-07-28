Is Celtic v Wolves on TV? Kick-off time, team news and how to watch pre-season friendly in Dublin

Celtic's supporters could be given their first glimpse of this week's trio of new arrivals in their Dublin friendly meeting with Wolves. The three arrivals, .from left, in midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu winger Yang Hyun-jun and centre-back Maik Nawrocki pictured at Celtic Park the other day. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The fixture is effectively a replacement for the South Korean encounter the pair were lined up to play in Suwon last Wednesday, a game scrapped after questions emerged over the organisers’ inability to meet certain financial commitments to both clubs.

The West Midlands club come into the trip to the Irish capital fresh from a 1-0 victory over Porto in midweek. Celtic have got a full week’s training in Glasgow under their belts following their 1-0 success over Gamba Osaka last Saturday, with which they ended their two-game Japanese tour. A more than creditable 13th place finish in the English Premier League last season was the product of recruiting former Spain manager Julien Lopetegui last November. Repilcating that may be problematic, though, as their spending power has proved minimal this summer so as to avoid breaching financial fair play rules.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been contrastingly busy in the market of late, this week seeing the arrival of Polish defender Maik Nawrochi – a £4.3million buy from Legia Warsaw – and South Korean pair, in midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu and winger Yang Hyun-jun. The trio could make their first appearances for the club in Dublin, though are unlikely to be handed starts at this early stage of their season preparations with the Scottish champions.

Celtic v Wolves match details

The pre-season friendly fixture will take place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Kick-off is 2pm local time, which is the same in the UK.

How to watch Celtic v Wolves

The match will be available for Celtic supporters to watch on two platforms. It will be screened by Viaplay, available through subscription, and can also be viewed via Celtic TV, who will be live streaming to subscribers.

Celtic team news

In a major boost to the club and its followers, central defensive fulcrum Cameron Carter-Vickers was spotted in full training at the club’s Lennoxtown training ground this week. Having been out since he required a knee operation in late April, the Dublin confrontation may yet come too early for his return to action. Meanwhile, a shoulder issue that has resulted in Rodgers rationing Kyogo Furuhashi’s game time across pre-season could see the Irishman continue to deploy Daizen Maeda as the attacking focal point in his starting XI. Especially when Rodgers also has James Forrest’s testimonial - which will bring Bilbao to Celtic Park on Tuesday - to do any fine tuning in advance of the club’s flag-day Premiership opener at home to Ross County on Saturday.

Celtic’s full pre-season schedule

Saturday, July 15 – Portimonense 1 Celtic 4

Wednesday, July 19 – Yokohama F Marinos 6 Celtic 4

Saturday, July 22 – Gamba Osaka 0 Celtic 1

Saturday, July 29 – Celtic v Wolves (in Dublin), 2pm