Is Celtic v Motherwell on TV? Premiership match info, PPV issue, highlights, kick-off time, team news

Celtic will look to take another step towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title when they host Motherwell.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are on an incredible unbeaten domestic run which goes back to the 2-0 loss to St Mirren in September and have won their last 17 games, scoring three or more goals in 12 of those. Motherwell are, along with Rangers, the only side who have little left to play for between now and the end of the season. They can’t reach the top six and are unlikely to be dragged into the relegation battle due to a nine-point cushion and a far superior goal difference than the teams below them

Match details

Who: Celtic v Motherwell

What: Scottish Premiership match day 33

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday. April 22. 3pm kick-off

Referee: John Beaton

Kyogo Furuhashi has opened the scoring in both league meetings against Motherwell this season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Is the match on TV?

No, supporters in the UK are unable to watch live coverage of the match. Sky Sports are showing Hearts v Ross County on the Saturday afternoon and Aberdeen v Rangers the following day. Celtic were unable to move the game for PPV purposes as they have no selections remaining for the season. Highlights will be available to watch from 7.30pm on Sportscene on BBC Scotland and repeated later in the evening, after Match of the Day, on BBC One Scotland.Last meeting

Celtic have run out 2-1 winners in both league meetings this season. In November Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at Fir Park before a Ross Tierney consolation. In the previous Celtic Park clash, Kyogo again put the league leaders ahead. A Josip Juranovic own goal gave the Steelmen hope but Reo Hatate netted a second-half winner.

Team news

Celtic have had concerns over Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada recently. All three missed the win over Kilmarnock and could be rested for Saturday's clash with the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers on the horizon.