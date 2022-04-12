Is Celtic B v Rangers B on TV? Is there a live stream? How to watch Lowland League Old Firm derby

The Lowland League clash will give the club’s youngsters a chance to impress and stake a claim for promotion to the first team squad ahead of next season.
The Old Firm reserve sides are currently separated by six points, with Tommy McIntyre’s Celtic B placed third in the standings on 70 points, one place ahead of David McCallum’s Rangers B, who have a game in hand.
Rangers B blew their Celtic counterparts away in the most recent mini derby with three goals inside the opening 15 minutes securing a 3-0 win at Ibrox. That came just two weeks after a Glasgow City Cup meeting between the pair which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Bhoys.
A number of players with first team experience feature in both line-ups with Alex Lowry, Leon King and Charlie McCann all involved in the Rangers squad, while Aston Villa target Rory Wilson has also been promoted to the B side following impressive form for the under-18s.
The Hoops B team also regularly features first team fringe stars such as Karamoko Dembele, Owen Moffat and Liverpool-bound Ben Doak.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Celtic B v Rangers B?
The match takes place at Celtic Park on Tuesday, April 12, with a 7.30 p.m. kick-off.
Is Celtic B v Rangers B on TV? Is there a live stream?
The match is not available to watch on any television channel.
Celtic are broadcasting a live stream via Celtic TV to overseas subscribers, with live audio available for fans based in the UK & Ireland.
Those with a Pass to Paradise package will also be able to watch the game as part of their subscription.
Can I attend Celtic B v Rangers B?
Tickets are on sale, priced £10 for adults and £5 for Under 16s, and can only be bought from the ticket office by supporters who have a Celtic account.
The game kicks off at 7.30pm at Celtic Park.