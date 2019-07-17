Is a second English club weighing up a move for Celtic's Kieran Tierney?

Arsenal's pursuit of Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is fast becoming the transfer saga of the summer, but could the Gunners have competition for the 22-year-old.

With Tottenham Hotspur open to selling England left-back Danny Rose, Mauricio Pochettino's side will surely be looking to strengthen that position.

Spurs were first linked with Tierney last summer, and have also been monitoring Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon.

However, numerous clubs are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old and Spurs could miss out on the highly-rated teenager - so could they enter the race for Tierney?

With Rose being allowed to leave, Tottenham will have just one recognised senior left-back in Ben Davies, and will be keen to bolster their options.

Celtic are holding firm on their £25 million valuation of Tierney, while Arsenal are dithering over the transfer. Hoops boss Neil Lennon has claimed Tierney is a more-rounded player than recent Manchester United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined the Old Trafford side for £50 million from Crystal Palace.

Nothing concrete has come from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but should Spurs enter the race for Tierney, the saga could get very interesting indeed - especially given the disgruntlement among the Arsenal support.