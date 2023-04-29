Inverness midfielder Aaron Dorran has revealed he would rather face Celtic than Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

Billy McKay celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 to Inverness over Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semi-final. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Highlanders will return to Hampden Park for the June 3 showpiece after a double from Billy Mckay either side of a Dan Mackay header secured a 3-0 win over Falkirk in the first of the semi-final clashes.

While Celtic may seem like the more daunting opposition given their dominance of Scottish football this season, second-half substitute Doran, who won the trophy with Inverness in 2015, admits he would prefer to face Ange Postecoglou’s side over Michael Beale’s Rangers in the final.

The Irishman said: “I would like to play against Celtic. You always want to play against the big boys and they are the biggest team at the moment, the best team, that’s the sort of team you want to play against.

“We have nothing to lose. We can go out and express ourselves and you never know what might happen. The last time we played Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final they got a player sent off and we went on to win.

“I think we are a bit of a bogey team for Celtic but we will see tomorrow who we get. It is a massive achievement for the club and it was well-deserved today.

“Getting to another Scottish Cup final shows the spirit of the club, it is brilliant. I don’t think any fan would have thought that, after getting relegated a few years ago.